HC Wainwright Has Strong Estimate for WWR FY2025 Earnings

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Westwater Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, June 12th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Westwater Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Westwater Resources Stock Up 9.9%
Shares of WWR opened at $0.61 on Monday. Westwater Resources has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwater Resources
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Westwater Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35,046 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 536.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 83,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Westwater Resources by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Westwater Resources Company Profile
Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.
