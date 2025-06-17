Cormark Has Pessimistic Outlook of TSE:HAI FY2025 Earnings

Get Haivision Systems alerts:

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Haivision Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 12th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haivision Systems’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share.

Separately, Paradigm Capital decreased their price target on shares of Haivision Systems from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haivision Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.75.

Haivision Systems Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Haivision Systems stock opened at C$4.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$128.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.69. Haivision Systems has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61.

Haivision Systems Company Profile

Haivision Systems Inc is a provider of infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, servicing enterprises and governments globally. The organizations use company solutions to communicate, collaborate and educate customers and stakeholders. It delivers high quality, low latency, secure and reliable video through the entire IP video lifecycle, using a broad range of software, hardware, and services.

