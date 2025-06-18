Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,691 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

