Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 65.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

DVA stock opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.76 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

