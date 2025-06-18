Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.27 Million Position in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,634,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,608,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,009,000 after acquiring an additional 84,635 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $271,977,000 after acquiring an additional 107,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,304. The trade was a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,412 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $471.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.93. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $479.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

