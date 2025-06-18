Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENTG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of ENTG opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.17. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

