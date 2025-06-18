Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $35.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,643,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,907,826.43. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $129,011,598.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,097,161 shares in the company, valued at $243,077,764.25. This trade represents a 34.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,808,762 shares of company stock valued at $130,549,579. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Vita Coco by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after purchasing an additional 427,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,642,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,987,000 after buying an additional 53,172 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after buying an additional 185,692 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,421,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after buying an additional 193,420 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,130,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,713,000 after buying an additional 64,011 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vita Coco stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $40.32.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $130.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

