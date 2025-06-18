CX Institutional Takes $27,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
IJJ opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.24 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.05.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
