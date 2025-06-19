Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AQST. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial set a $7.00 price target on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5%

AQST stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $337.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.94. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

