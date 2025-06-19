Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,141,295.26. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449. Corporate insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.82. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.