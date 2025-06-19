Mission Wealth Management LP Has $451,000 Holdings in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 234.1% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Amcor by 2,064.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Amcor by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amcor PLC has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

