Raymond James Financial Downgrades Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) to Market Perform

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

NTR opened at $62.31 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 36,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

