Top Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Today – June 16th

Get alerts:

CF Industries, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Union Pacific are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that produce, distribute or process fertilizer products used in agriculture. Investors follow these equities to gain exposure to trends in crop planting, input costs and commodity‐price cycles. Their performance typically reflects global demand for agricultural inputs, raw‐material prices and relevant environmental or trade regulations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF Industries stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.91. 3,080,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,036. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. 23,862,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,777,041. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $225.62. 895,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,198. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Further Reading