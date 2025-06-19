Travel Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 17th

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale, SoFi Technologies, Alibaba Group, BigBear.ai, Booking, MakeMyTrip, and American Express are the seven Travel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Travel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves travel and tourism services—such as airlines, hotels, cruise lines, car-rental firms and online booking platforms. Because their revenues depend heavily on consumer travel demand, these stocks tend to be cyclical and sensitive to economic conditions, seasonal patterns and external shocks like health crises or geopolitical disruptions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Travel stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $6.70 on Tuesday, hitting $977.66. The company had a trading volume of 951,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $433.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $793.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,001.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $981.18.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. 59,847,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,833,770. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $115.35. 6,353,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,906,214. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The stock has a market cap of $275.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,507,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,058,149. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $64.83 on Tuesday, hitting $5,304.21. 118,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5,122.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,941.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,639.70.

MakeMyTrip (MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

NASDAQ MMYT traded down $7.88 on Tuesday, reaching $93.00. 5,214,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,951. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.76. The firm has a market cap of $205.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. American Express has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $326.28.

