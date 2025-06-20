a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.23. 2,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

a2 Milk Stock Down 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

About a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company also engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and commodity products. It offers its products under the a2 Milk and a2 Platinum brands.

