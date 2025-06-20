Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Should You Buy?

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.37 and last traded at $4.37. 5,369 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 66,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Vasta Platform Stock Up 2.6%

The company has a market cap of $350.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Vasta Platform had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $75.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.