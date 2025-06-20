Head to Head Comparison: Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) & Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) and Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colliers International Group and Redfin”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $4.82 billion 1.32 $161.73 million $2.85 45.25 Redfin $1.04 billion 1.33 -$164.80 million ($1.53) -7.07

Profitability

Colliers International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Redfin. Redfin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colliers International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Colliers International Group and Redfin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 2.92% 20.20% 4.29% Redfin -18.35% N/A -17.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Colliers International Group and Redfin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 3 7 2 2.92 Redfin 1 11 1 1 2.14

Colliers International Group currently has a consensus price target of $160.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.68%. Redfin has a consensus price target of $10.45, suggesting a potential downside of 3.42%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than Redfin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Redfin shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Redfin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redfin has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats Redfin on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc. provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients. It also provides property management services comprising building operations and maintenance, facilities management, lease administration, property accounting and financial reporting, contract management, and construction management; and project management services, which include bid document review, construction monitoring and delivery management, contract administration and integrated cost control, development management, facility and engineering functionality, milestone and performance monitoring, quality assurance, risk management, and strategic project consulting. In addition, the company offers corporate and workplace solutions; occupier; workplace strategy; property marketing services; transaction brokerage services, including sales and leasing for corporations, financial institutions, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, governments, and individuals; and capital markets services for property sales, debt finance, mortgage investment banking services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services. Further, the company provides investment management services that consists of asset management and investor advisory services. Colliers International Group Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Redfin

(Get Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages. In addition, the company uses digital platforms to connect consumers with rental properties. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.