Q1 Earnings Estimate for GLAD Issued By B. Riley

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Gladstone Capital in a report released on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gladstone Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.95 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 93.42% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

Shares of GLAD opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $600.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLAD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $840,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

