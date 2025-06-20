Short Interest in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) Expands By 26.4%

iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the May 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.09 million, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $109.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

