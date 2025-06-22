Analyzing Nuvve (NVVE) & The Competition

Risk and Volatility

Nuvve has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvve’s rivals have a beta of 3.22, indicating that their average share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nuvve alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nuvve and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvve $5.29 million -$17.40 million -0.06 Nuvve Competitors $6.66 billion $184.37 million 11.56

Nuvve’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvve. Nuvve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvve -322.28% -6,228.12% -93.76% Nuvve Competitors -1,305.32% -136.76% -5.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Nuvve and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

19.0% of Nuvve shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Nuvve shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nuvve rivals beat Nuvve on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Nuvve Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets. Its V2G technology also links EV batteries into a virtual power plant that sells excess power to utility companies or utilizes saved power to reduce building energy peak consumption. In addition, the company offers networked charging stations, infrastructure, software, professional services, support, monitoring, and parts and labor warranties required to run electric vehicle fleets. It serves its products to owners/operators of light duty fleets, heavy duty fleets, automotive manufacturers, charge point operators, and strategic partners. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.