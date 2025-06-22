Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Viper Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.00. Viper Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 8.70.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 43.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 129.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

