Chinese Stocks To Follow Today – June 20th

Duolingo, Wynn Resorts, and Regencell Bioscience are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Shares of DUOL traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $470.57. The company had a trading volume of 183,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,125. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 231.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.00. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $145.05 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.19.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.96. 808,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.41. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81.

Regencell Bioscience (RGC)

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder.

Regencell Bioscience stock traded down $26.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,893,183. Regencell Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $83.60.

