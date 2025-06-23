FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Lifted by Desjardins

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $9.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.31 million. Lundin Mining had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.0198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Further Reading

