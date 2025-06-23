G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives $27.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.80.

GIII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 234,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 107,082 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,430,000 after buying an additional 472,862 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,571,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.48 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

