FY2025 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Reduced by William Blair

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sealed Air in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:SEE opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.