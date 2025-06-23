ORG Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV)

ORG Partners LLC cut its position in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ecofi Investissements SA boosted its position in Dover by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dover by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DOV opened at $174.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.13. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.58.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

