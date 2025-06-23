Blue Trust Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 377.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.78.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $209.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.54.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 25th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

