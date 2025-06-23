Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,230 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Praxis Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Avantor by 91.1% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 956,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,963 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 62.4% during the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVTR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,967.40. The trade was a 30.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.