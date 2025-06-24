Advisor Resource Council Invests $274,000 in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 57.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Welltower Trading Up 1.9%
NYSE WELL opened at $154.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average is $143.12.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Welltower
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.