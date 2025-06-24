Advisor Resource Council Takes $208,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $2,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $52.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

