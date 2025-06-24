Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 357 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,283.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $392.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.18 and a 1-year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.20.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

