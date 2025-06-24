State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.68 Million Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.88. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $241.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.89, for a total value of $154,724.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,731.06. This represents a 7.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan I. Edrick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $4,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,953 shares in the company, valued at $65,254,237. This trade represents a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,380 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

