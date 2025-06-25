5,067 Shares in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,576 shares in the company, valued at $18,235,581.28. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,247 shares of company stock worth $3,676,420. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $164.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

