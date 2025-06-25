Brokerages Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) PT at $107.14

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.14.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pentair from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $114.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

Institutional Trading of Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $589,826.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Pentair by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Pentair by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Pentair by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $101.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair has a 52-week low of $72.63 and a 52-week high of $110.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

