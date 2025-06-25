Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $29.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.44.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

