Wedbush Weighs in on Geo Group’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:GEO)

Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Geo Group in a research note issued on Monday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geo Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Geo Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jones Trading lowered their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

GEO opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76. Geo Group has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Geo Group by 312.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,608,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,544 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,839,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Geo Group by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after buying an additional 1,422,676 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,738,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Geo Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,456,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of Geo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,070. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

