Blue Trust Inc. Has $149,000 Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 130.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in DT Midstream by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.88 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

