The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 660.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in AES by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $35,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AES opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AES had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

