Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.30. Approximately 13,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 11,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $153.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56.

About Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

