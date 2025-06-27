Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) versus Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) Critical Contrast

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) and Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cavco Industries and Ming Shing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cavco Industries currently has a consensus price target of $522.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.97%. Given Cavco Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cavco Industries is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

95.6% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Cavco Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Ming Shing Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cavco Industries and Ming Shing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries 8.49% 17.00% 12.82% Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cavco Industries and Ming Shing Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries $2.02 billion 1.71 $171.04 million $20.76 20.47 Ming Shing Group $27.57 million 2.33 $2.33 million N/A N/A

Cavco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

Summary

Cavco Industries beats Ming Shing Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands. It produces park model RVs; vacation cabins; and factory-built commercial structures, including apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for the United States military troops. In addition, the company produces various modular homes, which include single and multi-section ranch, split-level, and Cape Cod style homes, as well as two- and three-story homes, and multi-family units. Further, it provides conforming and non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of various brands of factory-built homes sold by company-owned retail stores, as well as various independent distributors, builders, communities, and developers. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. It distributes its products through a network of independent and company-owned retailers, planned community operators, and residential developers. Cavco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

