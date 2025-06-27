Cyberloq Technologies (NASDAQ:CLOQ) Trading Down 29.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cyberloq Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLOQ – Get Free Report) fell 29.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 13,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Cyberloq Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.
Cyberloq Technologies Company Profile
Cyberloq Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. It provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology for institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and TurnScor, a web-based proprietary software platform, which allows customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes, as well as CyberloQ Vault, a cloud based security protocol that allows clients the ability to send/receive secure data without having to use traditional email that is prone to a breach.
