Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.58. 323,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 285,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.
Cybin Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $197.55 million, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.68.
About Cybin
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cybin
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.