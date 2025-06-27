Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Trading Up 3.9% – Still a Buy?

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.58. 323,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 285,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Cybin Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $197.55 million, a PE ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.68.

About Cybin

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.