Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Trading 3.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. 3,730 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Friday, April 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DYNDF
Dye & Durham Trading Up 3.2%
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Astera Labs: AI Infrastructure Play With Significant Growth Ahead
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Is IBM’s AI Transformation Powering a Sustained Rally?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- NVIDIA’s Stock Price Hits New Highs: This Is What’s Next
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.