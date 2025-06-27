Leerink Partnrs Issues Pessimistic Outlook for TMO Earnings

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued on Monday, June 23rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.06. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $23.28 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q2 2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $412.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

