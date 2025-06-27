Mid Cap Stocks To Research – June 25th

Get alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Hims & Hers Health, AeroVironment, QuantumScape, and Oklo are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalizations typically range from about $2 billion to $10 billion. Because they sit between small-cap and large-cap firms, mid-caps often offer a blend of growth potential and relative stability, making them popular with investors seeking both upside opportunity and moderate risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,688,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,502,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 2.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 52,436,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,532,598. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.09. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Shares of AVAV stock traded up $42.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 200.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.23 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $249.52.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QuantumScape stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 158,902,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,395,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE OKLO traded down $4.83 on Wednesday, hitting $55.88. 13,900,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,089,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.57. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.55.

