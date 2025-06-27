OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Raymond James Financial from C$6.50 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

OGC has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised OceanaGold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$6.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.61.

TSE:OGC opened at C$19.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 159.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.47. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$8.94 and a 12 month high of C$21.21.

In other news, Director Ian Macnevin Reid purchased 8,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,368.74. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

