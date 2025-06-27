Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alcoa FY2026 Earnings

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.64. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. Alcoa had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alcoa to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Alcoa stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.26.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,646,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 630.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

