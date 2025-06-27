TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ) Trading 2.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (BATS:APRZ – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $35.29. Approximately 93 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $11.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (April) ETF (APRZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.
