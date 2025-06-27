TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Stock Price Up 3.8% – Time to Buy?

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $35.36. Approximately 6,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.29% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (JANZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

