US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

USFD stock opened at $76.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.64.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,775. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in US Foods by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,345 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in US Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,836,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,806,000 after purchasing an additional 426,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in US Foods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,964,000 after buying an additional 1,350,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in US Foods by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,304,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,369,000 after buying an additional 292,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

